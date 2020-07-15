Brave partners with Gemini Exchange to let users buy and sell cryptocurrencies through an in-browser widget and launches a wallet for verified creators (Nathan DiCamillo/CoinDesk)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Nathan DiCamillo / CoinDesk:

Brave partners with Gemini Exchange to let users buy and sell cryptocurrencies through an in-browser widget and launches a wallet for verified creators  —  Brave users can now use the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange to buy, sell and store crypto within their browsers.

