Brave partners with Gemini Exchange to let users buy and sell cryptocurrencies through an in-browser widget and launches a wallet for verified creators (Nathan DiCamillo/CoinDesk)

Brave partners with Gemini Exchange to let users buy and sell cryptocurrencies through an in-browser widget and launches a wallet for verified creators — Brave users can now use the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange to buy, sell and store crypto within their browsers.
