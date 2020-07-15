BitMEX’s Parent Company Transforms Into ‘100x Group’ By Cointelegraph

BitMEX’s Parent Company Transforms Into ‘100x Group’
HDR Global Trading Limited, the firm behind veteran crypto derivatives platform BitMEX, has undergone a corporate restructuring and will now be known as ‘100x Group.’
HDR announced the changes on July 15 and the Seychelles-based 100x will become the new holding structure for HDR and all other assets, including BitMEx.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.