Aw! Watch TODAY Show Anchors Reunite for the First Time Since the Pandemic Began

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the TODAY show anchors, like the rest of the country, have witnessed the eruption of protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

Al recalled the weight of the movement hitting him when he saw the windows at Rockefeller Center all boarded up, and Savannah praised Craig—who’s been reporting on protests in-person from different cities—for “covering the story of our lifetime, which is the reckoning this country has gone through.”

“And the way he has done it with such empathy and humanity and professionalism and integrity, he makes it look easy,” she noted. “Aren’t you just so proud?”

Craig expressed his gratitude for his co-hosts, adding, “But that’s one thing I will say about our little show, as we call it. I’ve always liked our show.”

He continued “I have fallen in love with our show over the last few months. Because it’s the only place—literally the only place on television—where you can get, you know, the latest on the pandemic, the latest on this reckoning that we find ourselves in right now, but then a story of inspiration.”