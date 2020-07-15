Asian Stocks Down, With Long Road Still Ahead For COVID-19 Recovery By .com

© .



By Gina Lee

.com – Asian stock were down on Thursday morning, with investors digesting Chinese data that indicates a long road to economic recovery from COVID-19 remains ahead.

There are over 13.5 million cases globally, with deaths approaching the 600,000 mark as of July 17, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

China reported a 3.2% growth in its earlier in the day, beating analyst expectations of a 2.5% increase and the first quarter’s contraction of 6.8%. But it also reported a 1.8% drop in , against expectations of a 0.3% growth.

Meanwhile, tensions between the U.S. and China continue to simmer. U.S. President Donald Trump took a step on Wednesday to diffuse them by privately ruling out further sanctions against Chinese entities responsible for enacting Hong Kong’s national security laws.

China’s slid1.74% by 11:19 PM ET (4:19 AM GMT) and the was down 0.60%.

Hong Kong’s fell 1.41%.

Japan’s was down 0.75%. South Korea’s fell 0.77%, with the Bank of Korea holding the benchmark interest steady at 0.50% earlier in the day. The central bank is holding off further stimulus measures to aid the economy, with the country struggling to keep a lid on rising property prices.

Down Under the was down 0.80%. The country announced in June, beating analyst expectations of 112,500 jobs. But the re-imposition of lockdowns in parts of the country could see the country head into a recession.