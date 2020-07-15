As Facebook publishes a white paper calling for light-touch privacy regulations, an interview with deputy chief privacy officer Rob Sherman about the proposals (Issie Lapowsky/Protocol)

Issie Lapowsky / Protocol:
As Facebook publishes a white paper calling for light-touch privacy regulations, an interview with deputy chief privacy officer Rob Sherman about the proposals — In a newly published white paper, Facebook makes a case for a light-touch approach to privacy regulation that involves maximum flexibility for businesses.
