Arizona Metals Corp Announces South Zone Branch Hole KM-20-10A Intersects 10.7 m of 4.4% CuEq, and North Zone Hole KM-20-11 Intersects 2.7 m of 9.2% CuEq

TORONTO — Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC) (the “Company” or “Arizona Metals”) is pleased to announce that drilling at both the North and South Zones of its Kay Mine Project, located near Black Canyon City, Arizona, has intersected massive sulphide mineralization in two recently completed drill holes. Branch hole KM-20-10A intersected an interval of 10.7 m at a grade of 4.4% CuEq, including 1.5 m at a grade of 8.6% CuEq, 3.1 m at a grade of 4.2% CuEq, and 1.4m at a grade of 12.2% CuEq, from a vertical depth of 442 m. Read More