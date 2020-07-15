Apple wins its EU court fight over a record $14.9B Irish tax bill, as EU General Court rules that Ireland's tax arrangements with the company weren't illegal (Peter Chapman/Bloomberg)

Peter Chapman / Bloomberg:
Apple wins its EU court fight over a record $14.9B Irish tax bill, as EU General Court rules that Ireland’s tax arrangements with the company weren’t illegal — Apple Inc. won its court fight over a record 13 billion-euro ($14.9 billion) Irish tax bill in a crushing blow …
