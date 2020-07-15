Apple Wins Backing of EU General Court Over 13 Billion Euro Tax Bill

The EU General Court today overturned a ruling by the European Commission stating that Apple should pay 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in tax to the Irish government.

The court sided with Apple, and said the EU authority, led by antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, had failed to show Ireland’s tax arrangements with the company were illegal state aid. Today’s decision can be appealed.

Both Apple and Ireland appealed the original 2016 ruling, which stated that Apple owed the country over 13 billion euros in tax payments because the arrangements between the two countries were unfair.

In today’s ruling, the General Court stated:

“By today’s judgement, the General Court annuls the contested decision because the Commission did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage.”

#EUGeneralCourt annuls the decision taken by the @EU_Commission regarding the Irish #TaxRulings in favour of @Apple #Apple #EUCommission #StateAid pic.twitter.com/KoF6r1n82S

— EU Court of Justice (@EUCourtPress) July 15, 2020

In 2016, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the EC’s original decision “total political crap” and said that Apple believed it would be reversed. “The decision is wrong, and it’s not based on law or facts, it’s based on politics. And I think it’s very important that we stand up and say that very loudly,” said Cook at the time.

In an emailed statement to Bloomberg, Apple said that it welcomed today’s ruling.