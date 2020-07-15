Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler expert predictions

Andrew Johns says the Warriors’ impressive record at their current home base of Central Coast Stadium, as well as the presence of a “special” talent in their back-row will help them spring a big upset against the Sharks on Sunday.

Cronulla have arrested poor early season form in recent weeks and now sit in ninth place on the ladder, with a good chance of leapfrogging the Wests Tigers into the top eight if they can conjure another win this weekend.

However, despite the latest disruptive news that several Warriors players will abandon the competition to return home later this month, both Johns and Brad Fittler are backing them to get the win on Saturday.

Matt Moylan is a big out for the Sharks (Getty)

Johns said that as well as the factors working in the Warriors’ favour, the Sharks are “a different team without Matt Moylan” and will also take the field without star prop Andrew Fifita on Saturday.

“I really like the Warriors in this one, no Matt Moylan, no Andrew Fifita, I thought they were a different team without Matt Moylan, a lot more pressure on Shaun Johnson, so I think the Warriors can get them in an upset,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & Joey’s Tips.

“They’ve got young Eliesa Katoa back in the back-row, now he’s only been playing rugby league for a few years and this young guy is a really special player.”

Fittler added: “Yeah, totally agree, he’s got everything hasn’t he, scores plenty of tries, I love back-rowers scoring tries.”

Scroll down to check out Nine’s tipping leaderboard and the full set of Round 10 tips from Joey, Freddy and all our experts!

Nine’s NRL tipping leaderboard (Nine)

Brad Fittler: Roosters, Storm, Broncos, Dragons, Rabbitohs, Eels, Warriors, Panthers,

Andrew Johns: Roosters, Storm, Tigers, Dragons, Rabbitohs, Eels, Warriors, Panthers,

Peter Sterling: Roosters, Storm, Broncos, Dragons, Knights, Eels, Sharks, Panthers

James Bracey: Roosters, Storm, Wests Tigers, Dragons, Rabbitohs, Eels, Warriors, Panthers

Peter Psaltis: Roosters, Storm, Tigers, Dragons, Knights, Eels, Sharks, Panthers

Wally Lewis: Roosters, Storm, Tigers, Dragons, Rabbitohs, Eels, Sharks, Panthers

Allana Ferguson: Roosters, Storm, Tigers, Dragons, Rabbitohs, Eels, Sharks, Panthers

Mat Thompson: Roosters, Storm, Tigers, Dragons, Rabbitohs, Eels, Sharks, Panthers

Ruan Sims: Roosters, Storm, Tigers, Dragons, Knights, Eels, Warriors, Panthers

Benji back for Tigers, Grant confirms Storm return

Billy Slater: Roosters, Storm, Wests Tigers, Dragons, Knights, Eels, Warriors, Panthers

Danika Mason: Roosters, Storm, Tigers, Dragons, Knights, Eels, Sharks, Panthers

The Mole: Roosters, Storm, Wests Tigers, Dragons, Knights, Eels, Sharks, Panthers

Darren Lockyer: Roosters, Storm, Broncos, Dragons, Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles, Sharks, Panthers

Tim Elbra: Roosters, Storm, Wests Tigers, Dragons, Rabbitohs, Eels, Sharks, Panthers

Ben Glover: Roosters, Storm, Tigers, Dragons, Knights, Eels, Warriors, Panthers

Player polls and opinions: Freddy & the Eighth – Round 10