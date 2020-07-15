Amber Heard Denies Johnny Depp’s Claims She Defecated In Their Bed!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Actress Amber Heard is denying allegations that she defecated in her marital bed after fighting with ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

“This accusation is completely untrue and has been designed purely to humiliate Ms Heard,” a spokesperson for Heard told The Post during Depp’s defamation trial against Daily Mail.

“As the evidence in court showed, Mr Depp discussed committing such a prank for years beforehand and it plays to his lavatorial and abusive sense of humour. Mr Depp’s team is trying to grab headlines — at the expense of the truth — and distract from the serious, central issue of this case: the perpetration of domestic violence.”

