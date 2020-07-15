Alexis Skyy Not Impressed as Her Beau Throws Cash on Her in Bed for Her Birthday

Instagram

The ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star is awaken to her boyfriend showering her with some stacks of money, but she won’t budge from her bed and covers her face with blanket instead.

–

Alexis Skyy just woke up a year older and richer on her birthday. The reality TV personality, who turned 25 years old on Tuesday, July 14, was showered with money by her boyfriend while she was still in bed in an Instagram video.

In the clip which has circulated online and set to PnB Rock‘s “Smile”, the birthday girl was barely awaken when the man behind the camera, who was likely her beau, approached her and threw cash on her. She, however, didn’t seem to be a bit impressed with the surprise as she wouldn’t budge from the bed and covered her face with the blanket instead.

<br />

Commenting on Alexis’ reaction in the video, one Instagram user quipped, “she said ‘ughhh thats not a lambo.’ ” Another enthused, “Baby if she don’t want it I’ll take it.”

Some others think it’s not right to throw money on a person considering the hygiene issue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but they wouldn’t mind to accept the cash anyway. “I think this is super disrespectful dumping cash on me during COVID… but I’d still take it with a quickness,” one joked, while another shared a similar concern, “Hope he sanitized all that money before he threw it on the bed.”

Some users, however, claimed that the video is not a new one as Alexis is currently on vacation in Mexico with her Latino boyfriend. “that video was from a long time ago lol, not today. she’s in mexico with her italian sugar daddy right now,” one person remarked. Another similarly stated, “This video is old and Alexis is in CABO enjoying her birthday.”

Earlier this month, Alexis sparked rumors that she’s expecting a child with her new boyfriend, fashion designer Jose Rodriguez. In some videos taken from the grand opening of her beauty bar, Lux House, in Deer Park, New York, she appeared to be sporting a baby bump underneath her white, form-fitting dress that she combined with a matching pair of high heels and a gray beanie.

Joined by a white man, who was rumored to be her baby daddy and the co-owner of the beauty bar, Alexis thanked those who could find the time to come to the opening of her shop. The end of the video showed her sweetly hugging the man.