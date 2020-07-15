Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra to begin shooting for Thank God in Spetember



The film industry is gradually trying to return to normalcy. It has started making plans to kick start shooting and new shooting schedules are being made. Indra Kumar who was gung ho about shooting his next comedy titled Thank God in April, had to stall his plans due to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown. But according to a daily, the team is now all set to start shooting in September.

A leading daily reports that Ajay Devgn who has three films to shoot, remake of Kaithi, Thank God and portions of Maidaan, will resume his work life with Thank God. The actor will begin the first schedule of the film in September in Mumbai. A portion of the film also needs to be shot on foreign locales. The makers will plan that later, once the international travel restrictions are lifted. Thank God is said to be a remake of the Danish film Sorte Kugler. Looks like this Indra Kumar-Ajay Devgn collaboration will have us rolling in the aisles.

Thank God will also star Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.