‘Agents of SHIELD’ Season 7: When Will Fitz Return?

Where/when in the world is Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Fitz? As the ABC series kicks off the back half of its farewell seasontonight at 10/9c, we at long last have some intel on when the genius Scot will be heard from again.

Appearing in a Marvel.com video interview, Elizabeth Henstridge first shared her own big news — that she quietly made her directorial debut, with the S.H.I.E.L.D. episode airing next Wednesday, July 22. But before the Q&A came to an end, Henstridge was invited to address the elephant in the Zephyr: When (if ever) during this 13-episode farewell season will Iain De Caestecker resurface as Fitz?

“I know, there are so many questions!” the actress acknowledged. “So, yes, we’re going to find out more about where he is and why — and some of that information is going to come from Jemma. We’ll find out more in the next couple of episodes. And some of the information… will come directly from Fitz. That’s all I can say!”

On-screen, Fitz’s season-long absence has thus far been explained thusly: FitzSimmons found a location from which they can monitor the movements of the Chronicoms aka Season 7’s ongoing nemeses, as the Zephyr flits through time. Fitz has been secreted away in said location, while Simmons has a memory-suppressing chip implanted in the back of her neck, to keep from recalling where her partner is.

TVLine earlier this week tried to coax S.H.I.E.L.D. cast members Ming-Na Wen and Natalia Cordova-Buckley into hinting at Fitz’s on-camera return. That fishing expedition went a little something like this:

TVLINE | We’re past the final season’s midpoint now. When will we see Fitz again — sooner versus later?

MING | [Playing coy] Who’s Fitz…?

NATALIA | Fitz hasn’t been around…? What do you mean?

MING | Yeah, what?

NATALIA | I don’t think we can tell you….

MING | But Matt tried, one last time! You tried one last time before the series ends. [Laughs] You’re the eternal optimist.

