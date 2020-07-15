After the fiscal snapshot, a horror movie?

Article content continued

But an alternative explanation for the awful numbers is that they are designed to soften us up for yet more spending and borrowing still to come. Extensions to the CERB and continued growth in the federal government’s operating costs and other program spending could easily produce deficits of $50-$100 billion in fiscal 2021-22 and beyond — as well as a continued rise in the debt-to-GDP ratio.

If that happens, pressure for tax increases and cuts to other federal programs, such as transfers to the provinces, will grow. That is an unwelcome prospect. Tax increases, whether on Ottawa’s part or by provinces struggling with health-care and social assistance costs, will undermine economic growth, further exacerbating the adverse debt dynamics. We have plenty of evidence from our own past and from other countries that reining in the federal government’s own programs, especially its rapidly growing operating costs, would be less damaging to growth and more effective in achieving fiscal stability.

Canadians would be far better off if the next federal budget, which should be no later than this coming September, confirmed a shift to a lower-spending, lower-borrowing government. Until then, it is reasonable to worry that the awful numbers in the fiscal snapshot are a prelude to even worse in the years ahead.

Alexandre Laurin is research director at the C.D. Howe Institute, where William Robson is CEO and Miles Wu is a researcher.