Actor Maurice Roeves Dies at 83

BBC

The Scottish actor who starred in movies and TV shows like ‘Tutti Frutti’, ‘The Sweeney’, ‘Star Trek, ‘EastEnders’, and ‘Doctor Who’ has passed away at the age of 83.

Scottish actor Maurice Roeves has died at the age of 83.

Over the course of a career spanning six decades, he appeared in hundreds of TV shows and films including “The Sweeney“, “Star Trek“, “The Eagle Has Landed” and a major role alongside Robbie Coltrane and Emma Thompson in hit comedy “Tutti Frutti“.

The star’s death was confirmed by his agents Lovett Logan and his wife Vanessa in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday (15Jul20).

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of our wonderful client Maurice Roeves,” their post read. “We will miss him hugely & all our love goes to Vanessa and family.”

Vanessa told the BBC that he had been in ill health for some time.

Born in Sunderland, the actor was brought up in Glasgow, Scotland and launched his career at the city’s Citizen’s Theatre before finding fame with roles in film and TV, including “Escape to Victory“, “EastEnders“, “River City“, “Doctor Who“, and “Irvine Welsh’s The Acid House“.

Although he often played hard men on screen, Vanessa said her late husband was a “softie” in real life. He was also an acclaimed Shakespearean actor, appearing in roles in “Macbeth” and “Twelfth Night“.

Director Paul Carmichael was among the first to pay tribute to Roeves, tweeting, “Maurice Roeves has died. An incredibly powerful actor. Last time I saw him he was being chilling on River City. I met him once, outside a hotel in London. One of the nicest people I’ve ever chatted to. RIP.”