So this one’s a bit of a splurge, but we couldn’t help ourselves. Isn’t this bucket bag stunning? With a square shape and removable pouch, it holds more than your average bag, and even features a double side zipper that offers a pocket with more storage. Plus, it also has little feet so it has something to stand on when you put it on the floor. If this deep wine color isn’t the shade for you, it also comes in blue, black, grey and red.