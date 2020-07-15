6ix9ine Deactivates Instagram Account for Safety as Home Confinement Is Almost Over

Instagram

The ‘TROLLZ’ spitter says he temporarily quits Instagram under the recommendation of his lawyer, who fears that he might accidentally leak info about his whereabouts.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine goes dark on Instagram, just days before he’s set to regain his complete freedom. The New York City rapper has deactivated his social media account as he’s nearing the end of his home confinement.

The decision, however, is for a good reason as the “GOOBA” hitmaker revealed to TMZ that he just temporarily quit the photo-sharing site for his safety. The 24-year-old said his lawyer Lance Lazzaro advised him to take a break from posting anything about himself on social media out of fear that he might mistakenly leak some crucial info about his whereabouts.

According to the site, 6ix9ine has not made up his mind where he will be staying once he’s cut loose, but he insists he will not be leaving his hometown of NYC. One of his lawyers reportedly disagrees though, asking him to reconsider it.

While he plans on staying in the Big Apple, the “Gummo” spitter is going to keep putting his safety a priority by hiring at least 22 armed security guards, who all are former law enforcement officers. He’s also going to have 5 bulletproof SUV-like cars to escort him around town.

Excited to get out and about on the streets again, 6ix9ine said he has “no fear” and plans to back to go back trolling his haters again as soon as he’s back online on Instagram. Meanwhile, his lawyer says that feds will continue to drug test him, advise him and monitor his activity on his final days of house arrest.

6ix9ine was released early from jail in early April due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was originally set to be released on August 2. Despite the restrictions put on him during the home confinement, the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, managed to work on his new music and has released three singles since his release so far, “GOOBA”, “TROLLZ” which features Nicki Minaj, and “YAYA”.