238 NT declares whole of Sydney a hotspot; COVID-19 cases and another death in Victoria; 13 new cases in NSW as cluster grows; NT to close borders to Sydney hotspot residents

Five staff members at The Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne have tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital said in a statement tonight the five workers are not linked to any one team, and another seven staff members are now also self-isolating from home.

“Our team members are being supported by their managers and the hospital’s People and Culture team,” the statement said.

“The RCH has restricted all patient visitors except parents/guardians since April. This includes siblings and extended family and exemptions are only allowed in the most extreme circumstances.”

(Source: Darrian Traynor)

The infections come less than a week after a store at the hospital, believed to be a sushi shop in the food court, was also closed when one of its own staff members contracted COVID-19.

“A private retail premises located on the Campus was closed last Friday by the franchisee after a ‘back of house’ worker tested positive to COVID-19,” an RCH spokesperson said.