2020 Head of the Charles Regatta canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Head Of The Charles Regatta today became the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic as the race’s Board of Directors canceled the annual October event, which has been held since 1965 and long has been a highlight of the international rowing calendar. It will be the first that the race has not been held since 1996, when the wind-driven ’100-Year Storm’ made the Charles unrowable.

“As you know, our top priority has always been holding a regatta that is safe, competitive and fun,” Head of the Charles executive director Fred Schoch wrote in a Facebook post announcing the cancellation. “While we are deeply disappointed that health and safety conditions throughout the world prohibit us from doing that this year, our team is hard at work developing a global remote event to be held this October.”

The regatta, which is the sport’s largest two-day competition, attracts 11,000 rowers from around the planet and offers more than 70 races with athletes ranging from teenagers to nonagenarians and from Olympic champions to novices. Hundreds of thousands of spectators line the river’s bridges and banks, and the event produces an estimated economic impact of more than $75 million for Massachusetts.

Event organizers also noted in the post that “entries that were guaranteed for 2020 will roll over to 2021.”

Material from the Boston Globe was used in this report.