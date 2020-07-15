18 Yr Girl Given Asylum From Saudi Arabia Now Covered In Tats; Pregnant By Rapper!!

A year and a half ago, an 18 year old girl named Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun was granted asylum in Canada. She claimed that her parents were too strict, and that they issued death threats against the teen death-threats from her own family.

Rahaf’s story made international news then. Well now MTO News has done a follow up, to find out how Rahaaf is doing with her new life.

Now one year later, MTO News has located Rahaf. The pretty teen is now covered in tattoos and has given birth to a baby by a man described as a Canadian rapper.

Here are pics of Rahaf when she first arrived n Canada:

And now:

And Rahaf’s choices in her new life are causing outrage back home in Saudi Arabia.

The above images are circulating all over social media in the Arab nation, and many are calling fo the teen girl to be “put to death.”