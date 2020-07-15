140 Government Services Applications Are Using Blockchain By Cointelegraph

Beijing: 140 Government Services Applications Are Using Blockchain
The Beijing government will release its first blockchain application blueprint on government services in China today, according to the local news on July 15.
According to the blueprint, 140 government service applications are already on the blockchain. These applications are divided into three categories: “data sharing and exchange”, “business collaborative processing” and “electronic certificate and certificate storage”. The official in charge of the blueprint said:
