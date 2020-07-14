Your Tuesday Briefing

Hong Kong cracks down amid virus’s third wave

Hong Kong will close gyms, cinemas and its Disneyland this week after an increase in locally transmitted coronavirus infections.

Gatherings of more than four people and dining in restaurants after 6 p.m. will be banned. The restrictions were a disappointing setback for a city that until recently seemed to have a successful strategy to control the virus.

They will also make it harder for the pro-democracy opposition to organize protests against a sweeping national security law, which was imposed on June 30.

Details: Health officials said that the territory’s new spate of cases, including another 52 announced on Monday, was mainly connected to taxi drivers, restaurants and nursing homes.