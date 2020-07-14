xiaomi redmi note 9 pro: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with 5020mAh battery to go on sale today via Amazon – Latest News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale today. The smartphone with 5020mAh battery and Snapdragon 720G will be available viaAmazon and Mi.com at 12pm. Those interested may head to either of the online platforms to grab a unit for themselves.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price and offers

In the sale, buyers can choose from two variants of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. One with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at Rs 13,999, while the other model with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage can be purchased at Rs 16,999.

Airtel users can avail double data benefits on prepaid recharge plans of Rs 298 and Rs 398, respectively with the purchase of Redmi Note 9 Pro in the sale today.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specs

As far as the specs are concerned, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and runs on MIUI based on Android 10 operating system.

The handset offers up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a microSD card slot which can be used to further expand the storage. On the camera front, it offers a quad-lens setup at the back comprising of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in three color options- Aurora Blue Glacier White and Interstellar Black. For selfies, the handset boasts of a 32MP in-display camera at the front.

