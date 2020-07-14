X-Ray and Full Autopsy Reveal Naya Rivera Died of Drowning

WENN

The cause of the ‘Glee’ star’s death has been confirmed as drowning a day after her body was recovered from Lake Piru following a five-day search operation.

Coroners’ officials in Ventura County, California have confirmed drowning was the cause of Naya Rivera‘s death.

Her body has officially been identified after rangers at Lake Piru found her remains floating in the water on Monday (13Jul20) after a five-day search for the missing actress, and experts have declared there was no foul play.

“The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental comparison,” a press release reads. “The body has been X-rayed and a full autopsy has been performed. The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy.

“There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent’s death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing.”

The 33-year-old “Glee” star vanished during a boating trip with her four-year-old son, Josey, last week (08Jul20). He was found alone and sleeping on the pontoon his mother rented.

“It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went under water and did not resurface,” a spokesman for the sheriff’s department explained.