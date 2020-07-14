Woman suffers leg injuries in shark attack off Fitzroy Island

A 29-year-old woman has suffered lower body injuries in a shark attack near Fitzroy Island, off the coast of Cairns in Far North Queensland.

The woman suffered a 10cm shark bite to her left leg while snorkelling, paramedics said.

The incident happened shortly after 12pm.

Emergency services said fellow swimmers came to the woman’s assistance and rendered first aid before paramedics arrived.

A rescue helicopter was also tasked and airlifted the woman to a Cairns hospital, where she arrived about 1.15pm.

Paramedics said she arrived in a stable condition.

Emergency services said the woman was filming a shark documentary and was on a day off when she was injured about 100 metres offshore.