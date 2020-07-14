WNBA denies Elena Delle Donne’s medical opt-out request

The WNBA has denied Elena Delle Donne’s request to opt-out of the upcoming season for medical reasons, forcing her to decide if she will play or skip the season and not receive her salary.
Delle Donne requested to skip the season because she has Lyme disease, which her personal physician told her puts her at risk of contracting COVID-19. However, Lyme disease is not listed by the CDC as an underlying condition that increases your odds of catching the coronavirus, and an independent panel determined she was not at-risk more than anyone else.
“I love my team, and we had an unbelievable season last year, and I want to play!” Delle Donne said in a statement. “But the question is whether or not the WNBA bubble is safe for me. My personal physician who has treated me for Lyme disease for years advised me that I’m at high risk for contracting and having complications from COVID-19. I’m thinking things over, talking to my doctor and my wife, and look forward to sharing what I ultimately plan to do very soon.”