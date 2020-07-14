WNBA denies Elena Delle Donne’s medical opt-out request

The WNBA has denied Elena Delle Donne’s request to opt-out of the upcoming season for medical reasons, forcing her to decide if she will play or skip the season and not receive her salary.

Delle Donne requested to skip the season because she has Lyme disease, which her personal physician told her puts her at risk of contracting COVID-19. However, Lyme disease is not listed by the CDC as an underlying condition that increases your odds of catching the coronavirus, and an independent panel determined she was not at-risk more than anyone else.