Why CU Buffs, Pac-12 scrapped Rocky Mountain Showdown to save fall football

Rick George has Twitter. He’s seen what Colorado State football fans think of him right now.

And CU’s athletic director has a message for them: Nobody wanted to say goodbye to this fall’s Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State at Canvas Stadium.

Not George, and certainly not CSU athletic director Joe Parker, whom he considers a friend.

“We wear different colors, but we’re good friends, and we communicate quite often,” George said during a video conference call with reporters Monday afternoon. “(Parker) knows how difficult a decision that was for our conference and for us individually. …

“Would I have liked to be able to play CSU? The answer is yes.”

Of course, for the first in 25 years, that won’t happen. Instead, the Showdown is another casualty of COVID-19.

The Pac-12 joined the Big Ten last week in limiting fall sports to conference competition — a move that affects CU football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. It not only canceled what would’ve been the Buffs’ first trip to Fort Collins for football since 1996, it eliminated nonconference games against Fresno State (home, Sept. 12) and Texas A,amp;M (away, Sept. 19).

It’s unclear when or if those games will be rescheduled. What is clear is the reasoning behind the Pac-12’s decision: The conference desperately wants a football season this fall, and its leaders think being able to control each week of the schedule, while also instituting uniform testing protocols, is the best way to do it.

“This was a necessary next step,” George said. “… There was a lot of discussion about the nonconference schedule, but what we felt like was most important was that we play football this fall.”

Why is that so important?

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard laid out a dire picture for his university in a letter to Cyclones fans Monday. If no football season is played, the Big 12 school will incur roughly $40 million in unfunded expenses over the next six months, Pollard wrote. That is, of course, on top of millions in losses across the university and city as a whole.

As George confirmed Monday, the Buffs would have a number “around” that figure under the same circumstances. Based on the 2019-20 fiscal year data, the CU football team generates roughly $43.4 million in revenue a year. That includes $29.3 million in ticket sales, media rights, and parking and concessions combined.

But the athletic director expressed optimism Monday that it wouldn’t come to that.

“I think we’re ready to have a fall football season and a fall sports season,” George said.

CU administrators and coaches have already taken significant pay cuts for the 2020-21 fiscal year, including 10% pay reductions for George, football coach Karl Dorrell, men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle and women’s basketball coach JR Payne.

With 17 sports currently offered at the school, CU has the option of cutting at least one and staying within the required minimum (16) for NCAA Division I. The school could apply for a waiver to temporarily go below 16 sports as well, but would have to present a plan to return to 16 at some point “in the near future.”

“But that’s not why we wouldn’t cut,” George said. “The reason that we wouldn’t cut is we like the sports that we have.

“… We’re trying to do everything that we can to keep our sports and our support services intact to provide for our student-athletes as we move forward. … Is there a chance it could happen? There’s always a chance.”

Outside of eliminating nonconference games, George said this football season promises to be “totally different.”

Holding out hope Buffs fans will still be able to attend games at Folsom Field, George said CU may go ticketless while doing a variety of other things to minimize contact between fans, players and staff.

The number of conference games remains undecided. It is also unknown when the season will begin, or if it would eventually have to be moved to spring — as the Ivy League is considering. Those discussions are underway at the conference level, George said, but he stopped short of a full-throated endorsement.

“There’s no assurance that things are going to be better in the spring,” he said. “We don’t know what that landscape will look like.”

Footnote. George said there are close to 175 student-athletes who have been tested and cleared to voluntarily work out on campus. Four have tested positive for COVID, but have since been cleared.