White House, Apple, and Others Launch ‘Find Something New’ Website to Promote Wide Array of Career Paths

The White House’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, the Ad Council, Apple, and others have partnered on a new “Find Something New” website that highlights the various paths towards a career beyond a four-year college degree, including apprenticeships, certification courses, online learning, an associate’s degree, trades training, and more.

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that everyone has the tools they need to succeed and seize new opportunities,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “To invest in our future, we have to invest in people, in education and the many paths to a well-paying job or starting a new business. This initiative is about empowering people across the nation to discover a more hopeful future for themselves and their families.”

Cook, who co-chaired the group responsible for this campaign, has previously said that “I don’t think a four year degree is necessary to be proficient at coding.” Instead, he believes that coding should be taught to students starting at a young age.