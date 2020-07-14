When the public focuses on tech instead of a holistic solution to address complex policy issues, like with contact tracing apps, "technology theater,quot; is at work (Sean McDonald/Centre for International …)

Sean McDonald / Centre for International Governance Innovation:
When the public focuses on tech instead of a holistic solution to address complex policy issues, like with contact tracing apps, “technology theater,rdquo; is at work — When the public is focusing on a technology instead of a holistic solution to address complex policy issues, technology theatre is working.
