Whatsapp ‘down’ with tens of thousands of users worldwide reporting problems

Tens of thousands of people across the world are reporting problems with Whatsapp.

There was a spike of people saying the popular messaging app was ‘down’ around 9pm tonight, according to downdetector.com.

At 9.11pm there were more than 60,000 global users reporting problems.

Out of those affected the vast majority (88 per cent) have been hit with WhatsApp connection issues.

While on social media WhatsApp users have reported the chat app is stuck on the connecting screen and isn’t refreshing new messages, reports the Daily Express.

The Down Detector outage map says the WhatsApp issues are mainly affecting users in the UK, US and Europe.