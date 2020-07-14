W Brom 0 – 0 Fulham

West Brom’s grip on an automatic promotion spot loosened as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham.

It was the Baggies who perhaps had the better opportunities to break the deadlock in a cagey encounter at The Hawthorns, though both sides spurned second-half openings as Grady Diangana prodded wide inside the six-yard box and Anthony Knockaert hit the crossbar with a rasping effort.

While the result all but puts hopes of automatic promotion beyond the reach of Fulham, West Brom remain in control of their own destiny and two wins from the remaining two games against Huddersfield and QPR will secure safe passage back to the Premier League.

However, the gap between themselves and third-placed Brentford – who are seeking an eighth successive victory when they meet Preston at Griffin Park on Wednesday – could narrow to just a point with victory for the west London side.

How the Baggies were frustrated on their own patch

Fulham were the better settled of the two and created the game’s first chance when Ivan Cavaleiro kept a cross alive and sent a looping header over Sam Johnstone. All that was required for the opener was the faintest of touches, yet Ahmed Hegazi brilliantly intervened to slide in and clear the danger.

Matheus Pereira and Josh Onomah in action during West Brom vs Fulham



The drinks break changed the direction of the momentum midway through the first half, as Baggies full-back Dara O’Shea created something from nothing with his side growing into the game. He rampaged down the right flank and hit a cross that looked destined to creep in at the near post, but Marek Rodak was alert to push the ball behind.

Though level with Brentford’s Ollie Watkins at the top of the Championship scoring charts, Aleksandar Mitrovic was kept quiet relatively quiet. The Serbian frontman nodded wide from two corners on the stroke of half time but lacked service and took just three touches in the opposition penalty area throughout the 90 minutes.

As is so often the case, Brazilian winger Matheus Pereira was at the centre of everything for the hosts and he grew in influence, sending two sensational crosses across the six-yard box that went unchallenged, though two free-kicks failed to trouble Fulham.

With just over 20 minutes to play, Diangana steered round the far post with the goal at his mercy after a cross had been flicked into his path, while the largely anonymous Knockaert thundered a shot off the top of the crossbar shortly after.

And there was almost late drama when West Brom appealed for a penalty after substitute Hal Robson-Kanu fell inside the penalty area after collecting a pass from Callum Robinson, but referee Geoff Eltringham correctly waved play on.

What’s next?

West Brom travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield on Friday evening, in a game live on Football from 5pm. Fulham, meanwhile, host Sheffield Wednesday at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.