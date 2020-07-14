Vinny Guadagnino Sparks Romance Rumors with Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago

According to her, things took a turn in her and Harry’s relationship when she visited Los Angeles—where Harry now lives after relocating from his native Australia.

“We would argue every now and then, but it was never for me relationship ending. And I think for him, small, little things ended up turning into relationship ending arguments,” she said.

The Netflix star explained that “rumors” about Harry ended up being more fact than fiction. However, she didn’t dive into detail about what was brought to light.

“There was a lot of rumors that came up that turned out to be true. I was getting sent a lot of screenshots and messages,” she shared. “I didn’t want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone, and how could you propose to someone, but you’re also saying I can’t be with you because of the distance. It makes me feel like I was being played.”

She added, “For me, I would have stuck by this person no matter what. Through all the fights and everything I would have never given up, but it wasn’t reciprocated. He was moving on, and he is moving on and I need to do the same.”