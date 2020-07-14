Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi’s biopic trailer to release tomorrow

Vidya Balan has a firm standing in the Bollywood industry due to her impeccable capabilities. She has proved that she can play characters that are poles apart with equal ease and conviction. Vidya’s next, Shakuntala Devi is based on the life of a renowned mathematician of the same name. Directed by Anu Menon, the film is set to release on the web on July 31, 2020. Today, Vidya took to Instagram to post a motion poster of the film. The reel and real Shakuntala Devi are seen in the poster and the transition between the two is truly impressive.

Vidya also revealed that the trailer of the film will be out tomorrow. Check out her post below…





Apart from Vidya, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh.