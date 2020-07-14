Victoria considers new restrictions as death toll rises; Australia surpasses 10,000 cases; More cases from Sydney outbreak

Victoria may forced under more restrictions after the coronavirus death coll climbed to 26.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the state had not “turned the corner yet” in its battle, and that further measures could not be ruled out.

Victoria recorded two more deaths yesterday, taking the national toll to 110.

The state also recorded another 270 new cases of COVID-19, taking its active cases to 1803.

“Further restrictions need to be considered,” Mr Sutton said.

“We can’t rule anything out if there aren’t sufficient mechanisms to drive down transmission. We would do the minimum required, because we know how much of an imposition it is on businesses and people’s lives but if it’s required to reduce transmission, then it has to be in play.”

Speaking on further restrictions, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed there were “options available”.

“If we see patterns that are worrying and alarming that are unfolding, we won’t hesitate to take further steps,” he said.