UK COVID-19 death toll nears 56,000 including suspected cases: tally By

© . FILE PHOTO: The COVID-19 ambulance entrance at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey
LONDON () – The United Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll has hit 55,873, including suspected cases, according to a tally of official data sources that underline the country’s status as one of the worst hit in the world.
The tally comprises fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to July 3, and up to July 5. It also includes more recent hospital deaths.
The government’s daily toll, which only records deaths following positive coronavirus tests, stands at 44,830.
