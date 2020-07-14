UK COVID-19 death toll nears 56,000 including suspected cases: tally By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: The COVID-19 ambulance entrance at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey

LONDON () – The United Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll has hit 55,873, including suspected cases, according to a tally of official data sources that underline the country’s status as one of the worst hit in the world.

The tally comprises fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to July 3, and up to July 5. It also includes more recent hospital deaths.

The government’s daily toll, which only records deaths following positive coronavirus tests, stands at 44,830.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR