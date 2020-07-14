Uber Eats says Albertans are the ‘pickiest’ eaters in Canada

Uber has released its second annual Uber Eats Cravings Report, revealing new details about Canadian eaters’ food ordering habits.

Specifically, the report breaks down some statistics on ordering trends during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as what special instructions eaters are leaving.

For instance, the company says Alberta seems to have the “pickiest” eaters in Canada, as they add special instructions to their orders more than any other province. Conversely, Nova Scotians “hardly ever” add special instructions, according to Uber.

Meanwhile, Quebec and Manitoba eaters say “please” and “‘thank you” the most in their instructions.

Additionally, more than 50 percent of overall Canadian Uber Eats orders contain these words, versus 40 percent in the U.S.

In terms of specific requests, here are most popular in Canada:

Extra sauce

No onion

No tomato

Spicy

No cheese

Extra spicy

Well done

Sauce on the side

Extra mayo

In particular, “extra sauce,” “extra cheese,” “extra onion,” and “no lettuce” requests have increased the most, while requests for “gluten free,” “sauce on side” and “dressing on the side” have decreased. Further, the most common items that eaters wanted removed from their orders were onions, tomatoes, ice, cheese and bacon. On the other hand, the most popular “extra” items include sauce, spice, pickles, mayo and cheese.

Here’s a breakdown of popular delivery requests province and/or key markets:

Popular delivery request by province and/or key markets (Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax, Winnipeg and Montreal)

Calgary — no onion

Edmonton — no onion

Halifax — no tomato

Montreal — no onion

Ottawa — no onion

Quebec City — plus de sauce

Toronto — extra sauce

Vancouver — extra sauce

Winnipeg — extra sauce

Meanwhile, here are daily request trends:

Monday — fewest requests for “no onions”

Tuesday — spike in requests for “no ice”

Wednesday — no orders for “extra cheese”

Thursday — more “no tomatoes” requests

Friday — most “extra sauce” requests and an increase in “no onions” requests

Saturday — most popular day to request “well-done”

Sunday — most requests for “spicy” or “extra spicy”

As business has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber Eats has been revealing more data on Canadians’ ordering habits. Last month, the company revealed that Canadians are tipping 55 percent more on average, on top of craving comfort food like butter chicken and poutine.