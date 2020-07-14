U.S. Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with possible infection

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to hospital on Tuesday morning for treatment of a possible infection, the court said in a statement.

“The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” the court said.

According to the statement, Ginsburg, 87, was admitted to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after experiencing fever and chills. It said she had been initially evaluated at a hospital in Washington, D.C., Monday night.

“She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” the statement said.