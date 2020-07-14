U.K. bans Huawei from 5G network in security crackdown

Article content continued

“There is of course no such thing as a perfectly secure network,” Dowden told the House of Commons on Tuesday.

The decision to strip out Huawei’s kit from British networks represents a major reversal by Johnson, and threatens to fuel a growing row between the U.K. and China at a highly sensitive time. China has warned Johnson will face “consequences” if the U.K. treats it as a “hostile partner.”

In May the U.S. banned Huawei from sourcing microchips which use American technology, a move that forced British officials to reassess their view of the security and sustainability of using the company’s equipment in 5G networks. “This was a significant and material change,” Dowden said. These sanctions have “potentially severe impacts” on Huawei’s ability to supply equipment to the U.K, he said.

British phone companies now face a complex and expensive task to remove Huawei gear from their networks over the next seven years. Dowden warned the decision will also delay the roll out of 5G networks in the U.K.

