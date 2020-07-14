Tyra Banks Is New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host, Replaces Tom Bergeron

This is next-level fierce: Dancing With the Stars has tapped Tyra Banks to replace Tom Bergeron as host.

The announcement comes roughly 36 hours after ABC confirmed the departures of the ABC dance competition’s longtime host Bergeron as well as co-host Erin Andrews. Banks’ reign will begin with Season 29, slated to bow this fall (view ABC’s complete fall lineup here).

In a statement, the erstwhile America’s Top Model host said, “I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning. The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances. It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

In confirming Bergeron and Andrews’ exits earlier this week, ABC teased that DWTS was embarking “on a new creative direction.”

For his part, Bergeron seemed taken off guard by his ouster, tweeting on Monday, “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Hours later, Andrews tweeted her own statement. “Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for [six] memorable seasons,” she wrote. “Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”