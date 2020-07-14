Home Entertainment Two Of Pop Smoke’s Alleged Killers Could Be Facing Death Penalty

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Two of four suspects arrested and charged over the death of rapper Pop Smoke could be facing the death penalty.

Last week, five arrests were made in connection with Smoke’s death. Two of the suspects arrested were juveniles. Only four have faced charges so far.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers ,18, were each charged in the case with murder with the special circumstance allegation that the murder occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary, making them eligible for the death penalty.

