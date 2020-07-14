Two Of Pop Smoke’s Alleged Killers Could Be Facing Death Penalty

Two of four suspects arrested and charged over the death of rapper Pop Smoke could be facing the death penalty.

Last week, five arrests were made in connection with Smoke’s death. Two of the suspects arrested were juveniles. Only four have faced charges so far.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers ,18, were each charged in the case with murder with the special circumstance allegation that the murder occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary, making them eligible for the death penalty.

Additionally, two male juveniles, ages 17 and 15, were each charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court.

Authorities also expect their involvement in the killing of 18-year-old Kamryn Stone. Stone was murdered last September in a parking lot at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

“At this time, Pasadena Police Department investigators continue with their investigation and are not releasing further details on the murder of Kamryn Stone,” the LAPD’s press release said.