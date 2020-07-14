Trump says planned immigration order would be ‘merit-based’ By

© . U.S. President Donald Trump attends a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the immigration executive order his administration was planning would be “merit-based.”
“We’re going to take care of DACA because I’m going to be doing, in the not too distant future, pretty soon, I’m going to be signing a new immigration action – very, very big merit-based immigration action – that based on the DACA decision, I’ll be able to do,” Trump told reporters at the White House Rose Garden, using the acronym for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.