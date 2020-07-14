Tory Lanez Arrested On Felony Weapons Charge In Los Angeles

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Tory Lanez has been arrested in Los Angeles on a felony weapons charge and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle. 

Police reportedly searched his car, after a party at the Hollywood Hills in which rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner had attended, continued in his SUV.

Take a look at the clip below from that night.

