Tory Lanez Arrested On Felony Weapons Charge In Los Angeles

Tory Lanez has been arrested in Los Angeles on a felony weapons charge and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle.

Police reportedly searched his car, after a party at the Hollywood Hills in which rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner had attended, continued in his SUV.

Take a look at the clip below from that night.

Meg and Tory left the event together.

Cops say that Megan Thee Stallion was a “victim” in the altercation, according to TMZ. Her foot had reportedly been cut from broken glass found inside the vehicle.

According to several reports, Lanez has already posted his $35,000 bond and was released from the Hollywood jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13.

A representative for Lanez has not yet commented about the circumstances leading up to the rapper’s arrest or the specific charge he is facing.

Neither artist has released a statement about the incident.