Toronto’s all-night art festival Nuit Blanche going online this year

Toronto’s all-night contemporary art event, Nuit Blanche, is going online this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The city notes that the event will have expanded digital content and special online events on the night of October 3rd. Nuit Blanche 2020 is going to be reimagined and tailored to fit the moment.
“Under the two-year curatorial theme, The Space Between Us, Artistic Director Julie Nagam will focus on the connections across urban, polar and pacific landscapes revealing the space between us as a potential site for sharing knowledge,” the city outlines.
The live events will include curated 60 minute sessions moderated through a series of questions and topics ranging from thinking through public space in the time of COVID-19 and how people will return to public space and public art.
Viewers can choose to watch the event live, or stream the recorded version that is going to be made available online shortly after.
The full schedule and details about the event is going to be announced in August.
Image credit: @nuitblancheTO
Source: City of Toronto