Tim Cook to join Ivanka Trump in roundtable for White House ‘Find Something New’ job campaign

Apple CEO Tim Cook is teaming up with Ivanka Trump and IBM chair Ginni Rometty to participate in a “Find Something New” job campaign. As reported by Bloomberg, this White House-supported campaign will encourage Americans to “retain or seek new job opportunities” with training programs and more.

The campaign is backed by The Ad Council and a variety of business supporters, including Apple, IBM, Home Depot, and more. Its purpose is to promote education and training opportunities for students and adults amid the record jobless numbers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cook will join Rometty and Ivanka Trump in a virtual roundtable event today. Beyond Cook’s appearance in this roundtable and Apple’s financial support of the ad campaign, it’s unclear how involved Cook and Apple are in the initiative itself.

Ivanka Trump, a senior aide to and a daughter of President Donald Trump, will join Cook and Rometty in a virtual roundtable event Tuesday. Ivanka Trump co-chairs the White House’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and has spearheaded its “Pledge to America’s Workers” program, in which firms make non-binding commitments to train staff.

In a statement announcing the new ‘Find Something New” campaign, Cook said that it’s more important now than ever before to ensure everyone has an opportunity to succeed:

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that everyone has the tools they need to succeed and seize new opportunities,” Cook said in the written statement announcing the initiative. “To invest in our future, we have to invest in people, in education and the many paths to a well-paying job or starting a new business.”

A website for the “Find Something New” campaign emphasizes that “jobs are changing and the pandemic has accelerated the pace.” On the site, there are details on the different programs and resources available to people looking for new jobs and looking to advance their skills.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: