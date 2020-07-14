These Achilles heels could hamstring Super Bowl contenders

NFL training camps are scheduled to open in two weeks. In the meantime, Yardbarker’s Sam Robinson, Michael Nania and Chris Mueller identify the major flaw on six contenders for the Super Bowl.

49ers: wide receiver

ROBINSON: At full strength, the 49ers are not especially weak at wide receiver. But they will go into the season without No. 1 wideout Deebo Samuel. A yards-after-catch maven who quickly became the best receiver of Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers tenure, Samuel suffered a Jones fracture in his foot in June and is expected to miss three to four months. This creates a clear deficiency.

Vital 2019 trade acquisition Emmanuel Sanders is now a Saint; his replacement is in a tough spot. The COVID-19-nixed offseason will make already-raw first-rounder Brandon Aiyuk’s learning curve steeper. A former JUCO transfer, Aiyuk submitted one productive season at Arizona State and needs time to develop. Shanahan stashed 2018 second-rounder Dante Pettis in his doghouse last season, a slate which 2019 third-rounder Jalen Hurd missed due to injury. Fourth-year role player Kendrick Bourne has flashed, but sans Samuel, the 49ers resemble the group that needed Sanders last October.

A Jones fracture is one of the more difficult injuries to overcome, according to the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine. Samuel (fifth among wideouts in 2019 YAC with 473) may not be the same player once he returns. The 49ers know full well this injury’s impact. Slot target Trent Taylor missed all last season and required five surgeries after his August 2019 Jones fracture.

Trades for Sanders and offensive tackle Trent Williams show how seriously the 49ers are treating their championship window. They should have options here. Ex-Shanahan pupil Taylor Gabriel remains a free agent. Gabriel, 29, would not replace Samuel, but he enjoyed his best season under Shanahan for the 2016 Falcons’ historically potent attack. The Texans’ Kenny Stills, the Dolphins’ Albert Wilson and the Panthers’ Curtis Samuel profile as potential trade candidates. The Giants, Lions and Raiders faltering early in the season could make Golden Tate, Marvin Jones and Tyrell Williams available via in-season swap.

With their in-house fill-in candidates set for uphill battles after the altered offseason, the defending NFC champions may need to find another Sanders-type stopgap solution to help QB Jimmy Garoppolo.