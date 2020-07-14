The ‘Most receiving TDs for every NFL team’ quiz

New Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has already lured one of his favorite targets out of retirement to join him in Tampa Bay (excuse me, Tompa Bay), but could he be thinking about bringing an even older friend back? Recently on Instagram, Brady was asked what he thought his greatest performance was, and in his answer, he posed a question to Randy Moss: “Hey, Randy, Bucs red would look really good on you! Do you have a few snaps left??” Moss is now 43 years old and hasn’t stepped foot on an NFL field since 2012, so it’s hard to imagine him taking Brady up on the offer. But 2020 has been a strange year, so anything is possible at this point…

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Brady-to-Moss was a devastating combo, and their 23 touchdowns during the 2007 season is still the NFL record. So with that in mind, how many players who hold or share the record for most touchdown catches in one season for every NFL team can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!