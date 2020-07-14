The Glee Cast Honors Naya Rivera

“With Naya, everything was possible.”
Yesterday, Naya Rivera’s body was recovered after a days-long search around Lake Piru in Ventura County, CA. She had initially gone missing while boating on the lake with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on July 8.
Investigators believe that Naya and her son may have been caught in a strong current while swimming in the lake, and said in a news conference that “she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself.” She was 33 years old.
Since the news of her death became official, Naya’s Glee castmates have been sharing tributes on social media. Here’s how they’ve honored her:
Chris Colfer wrote on Instagram that Naya “inspired and uplifted people without even trying”:
Amber Riley wrote that she “[doesn’t] have words right now, only feelings”:
Matthew Morrison called her “a powerful force”:
Darren Criss wrote in a Twitter thread that “Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set”:
Jane Lynch sent love to Naya’s family:
Kevin McHale wrote that he “can not imagine this world without [Naya],” and says he believes Cory Monteith — who passed away in 2013 — helped searchers find her:
Jenna Ushkowitz reflected on “the light and joy [Naya] exuded when [she] walked into a room”:
Heather Morris shared that she was “taking a moment to honor [her] grief”:
Harry Shum Jr. called Naya “a beast on the show,” and wrote that she “deserved more”:
Alex Newell shared memories of Naya performing with “power, brilliance, and honesty”:
Lauren Potter shared a picture of herself, Heather Morris, and Naya, along with the caption “Cheerios forever”:
Samantha Ware wrote on Twitter that Naya was a “force”:
Becca Tobin wrote that “the legacy [Naya] left behind for me is her kindness”:
Nene Leakes promised to “hold the memories close to my heart and remember the good times, the laughs and the way we would cut up on set”:
Gwyneth Paltrow shared a video of her and Naya singing “Landslide” on the show:
And finally, Dianna Agron wrote that “with Naya, everything was possible”:
For more information on Naya Rivera’s death, click here.
