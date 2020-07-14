The Best iPhone XR Cases and Covers

Even thinking about that telltale cracking sound of a smartphone screen after it slips from your grasp is enough to send shiver’s down anyone’s spine. iPhones are not known for their ruggedness — which you’ll know if you’ve dropped one — and the iPhone XR is no different from its predecessors in that regard. Dropping your iPhone can be an expensive mistake, shattering glass corners and breaking screens. It’s not just drops you need to be wary of, either, as scratches, dirt, and smudges can mar the beauty of your expensive iPhone. Finding a case that stands up to everyday life and fits your phone is a must, but it can also be a hassle. That’s why we’ve put together a comprehensive list of the most rugged and stylish cases for your iPhone XR.

Hitcase Splash Waterproof Case

The Hitcase Splash’s headline feature is the ability to resist water ingress with an IP68 rating for water resistance, but its tricks don’t stop there. It’s extremely protective, with water resistance up to 10 feet (3 meters), drop resistance up to 6 feet (2 meters), and a soft-grip exterior, but it’s still slim and lightweight, so it won’t add bulk to your phone. One of the best additions is the ability to reinforce the iPhone XR’s extremely capable camera by attaching one of Hitcase’s TrueLUX lenses to add ultra-wide, wide, and macro shots to your repertoire. An excellent protective case with some serious utility — though the case and lenses together will set you back a pretty penny.

Burkley Carson Detachable Leather Wallet Case

Leather is a beautiful and soft material, and it pairs extremely well with the wallet case. But while wallet cases are useful, they are bulky, and you might not want to use one every day. That’s where Burkley’s Carson case comes in. The part of the case that clips onto your phone is attached to the wallet section with magnets, letting you detach it whenever you want — so you only need to use the wallet folio when needed. The wallet part has three credit card-sized slots and a space for spare cash, and can be used as a kickstand if needs be. The case part has a shock-absorption shell, and the whole thing uses luxurious full-grain leather. This is a great case if you like to adapt to situations and hate carrying more than is strictly necessary.

Ghostek Ariel Flowing Glitter Case

Phone cases are meant to protect your phone, but that doesn’t mean they have to look bad while doing it. Ghostek’s Ariel case is something quite unique from the company, and combines Ghostek’s celebrated protection with some stunning good looks. The case features a glossy design based around mermaid scales, and it glitters and sparkles thanks to a flowing liquid glitter that reacts to your movements. It’s certainly eye-catching, but it’s protective too. The Ariel case boasts enhanced shock protection along with a scratch-resistant back, and a raised bezel to protect the screen and camera lenses. The asking price of $30 isn’t bad either.

Speck Presidio Grip Case

Something of a butterfingers? You’re not alone — those with fumbly grasps will love Speck’s Presidio Grip case. This case has been specially designed to add as much extra grip as possible, without interfering with your phone’s gorgeous style. A series of protruding ribs create the distinctive look Speck-lovers adore, but also lend the case an enormous amount of grip. But if it should take a tumble, the case should keep your phone safe regardless. Speck uses a material called “Impactium” in its cases, and while the name may be a little on the nose, it does a great job of keeping your phone safe from drops of up to 10 feet (3 meters). It’s scratch-resistant, has a raised bezel to elevate your phone from surfaces, and it’s commonly found at a bargain price.

Spigen Tough Armor XP

Spigen excels at providing strong protection that doesn’t draw attention to your phone, and the Tough Armor XP fits that brief perfectly. It’s made from a dual-layer construction of TPU and polycarbonate that protects it against a variety of threats, while an all-new foam technology has also added even more shock-protection to an already solid case. Air cushions on each corner keep it safe against drop impacts, and there’s even a kickstand around the back to assist with watching videos or taking video calls. Being one of Spigen’s most rugged cases it definitely adds a little extra thickness, but if you want something hardy, this is a great choice.

UAG Plyo Series

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is a pretty big name in protection, offering cases that meet military drop standards (MIL-STD 810G 516.6) for protection against drops, scratches, and other hazards. But it’s the design that really helps UAG stand out from the crowd. The Plyo’s sleek design is one of UAG’s more subtle entries, but it’s no less eye-catching. It’s made from an armor shell paired with an impact-resistant soft core, and the corners have been reinforced with air-soft cushions. It protects the screen with raised edges and your device’s buttons with oversized button covers. It’s expensive though.

Tech21 Pure Print Liberty Christelle

Many cases can be a little bare where design is concerned — not so with the Pure Print Liberty Christelle case from Tech21. It’s made from Tech21’s Bulletshield material, which absorbs energy from drops, bumps, and shocks. It’s so good that Tech21 claims it’s damage-proof against drops from up to 3 meters high (10 feet). Despite this protection, it’s also extremely thin and barely adds any bulk to your phone. But it’s the vibrant print that really catches your eye. It’s a beautiful case, but keep in mind that you’ll have to pay top dollar for it. There are other designs available too if this one doesn’t suit your taste.

Vaja Grip Leather Case

The iPhone XR is made from a range of premium materials, but one it’s missing is leather — remedy that with the Vaja Grip case. As is Vaja’s specialization, the Grip case is made from the very best Argentine leather, whether that’s the vegetable tanned bridge leather or all-weather Floater leather. No matter which you pick, each leather finish looks incredible and will last too. As it’s leather, the case will age gracefully, adding its own unique patina to your case. There’s a polycarbonate shell underneath the leather, adding extra protection for your phone. As the iPhone XR’s price has fallen, so has the price of Vaja’s cases, but it’s still a pricey case. Still, there are few cases more luxurious and gorgeous than this.

Apple Clear Case

If you purchased the iPhone XR, there’s a good chance you’d like to show off its unique color. While Apple does not typically make clear cases, it made an exception for its multicolored flagship. Nearly invisible when applied to your phone, the iPhone XR Clear Case is made from thick polycarbonate with flexible TPU materials. It slides on easily but will provide you with protection from scratches and drops. Though it’s durable enough to protect your new iPhone, it’s not bulky enough to block the wireless charging coil, and being completely clear, there’s no change in style either. A great choice to show off your phone, while also keeping it safe.

Otterbox Commuter Series

Protection is exceptionally important, but it doesn’t mean much if you can’t fit your phone in your pocket when you need to. Otterbox‘s Commuter Series is crafted to sidestep that problem. Made from a dual-layer system of shock-absorbing TPU and hard polycarbonate (PC), the Commuter is all the protection you’d expect from Otterbox, with a slim profile that’s easy to slip in and out of a pocket. It’s exceptionally protective, thanks to the two durable materials, but Otterbox takes it a step further with port covers that keep out dust, and the addition of non-slip grippy sides that help you to keep hold of your phone. Like most Otterbox cases it’s not cheap — but it’s some of the best protection you can buy.

Mous Limitless 2.0

Being slim and stylish, you might expect that Mous‘s Limitless 2.0 case isn’t as defensive as larger, bulkier cases can be. But Mous has leveraged some pretty awesome technology to craft the protective and good looking Limitless 2.0. and claims that the case will provide solid drop protection. It’s made from a material called Aeroshock; Mous’s cases are injected with micro-crystals that expand into micro-pockets of air when subjected to high temperatures. These pockets of air form thousands of tiny airbags within the case, minimizing the shock caused by impacts by dissipating energy within the case. The back panels are made from real materials, including bamboo, carbon fiber, and real shell. It might seem like it’s on the expensive side, but the Limitless 2.0 case is worth the outlay.

Lifeproof Fre

The iPhone XR has an impressive IP67-rating for dust and water-resistance, but you still don’t really want your phone to get wet. So if you know your phone is going to come in regular contact with water, consider investing in a completely waterproof Lifeproof case. The Fre’s résumé is certainly impressive — Lifeproof claims it’s protective against drops from up to 2 meters; completely sealed against water, dust, snow and more (even the ports and speakers are fully sealed); and offers 360-degree protection with a built-in screen protector. It’ll protect your phone against immersion in up to two meters of water for up to an hour. It’s not the cheapest case around — but it’s less expensive than a new phone.

Totallee Thin

This case isn’t just thin — it’s Totallee thin! Awful jokes aside, this is a very good case to keep your iPhone XR safe if you want slim protection to see off a variety of everyday threats. Totallee’s thin case is just 0.02 mm thick, weighs 0.1 ounces, and is completely branding free for that minimalist look. It’s not going to be as good at protecting against drops as other specialized cases, but it does offer excellent scratch-protection, as well as additional grip. There’s a raised lip around the camera to keep your lens safe, and it comes in multiple varieties. Leather offers sophistication, the glossy finish gives a minimal sheen, and matte allows Apple’s logo to shine through, loud and proud. Good all-round, fuss-free protection.

Snakehive Leather Wallet

Looking for sleek executive chic? Look no further than this wallet case from Snakehive. It’s made from European full-grain cowhide nubuck leather, so you can be sure you’re getting the real deal. Your phone is held in place by a plastic shell inside the leather, while the inner lining of the case is made from soft leather that won’t scratch or damage your phone’s screen. It folds all the way around your phone, ensuring full protection when not in use, and the inner lining also comes with space for up to three credit cards or some spare cash, enabling you to leave your wallet at home. Since this is real leather, your case won’t look exactly like the one in the picture — but it’ll develop its own patina as it ages, adding to its unique style.

Case-Mate Karat Mother of Pearl

Who needs minimalist and subtle style when you can have a case that’s literally covered in bits of pearl? If you can’t get enough loud style, then Case-Mate’s Karat series is perfect for you. It’s made from genuine materials encased in clear resin, to ensure that your shine never wears off or gets obscured. And it’s more protective than you’d think, with drop protection tested up to ten feet, and flexible sides that aid grip. It’s nicely finished, with metallic buttons and anti-scratch technology — and it comes with a lifetime warranty. It’s one of the pricier cases on this list, but with bold good looks and excellent protection, it’s a great choice if you like to make a statement.

