The Best Board Game Deals for July 2020

If you have been stuck at home for months with kids, odds are you are running out of activities to do with them. Even though the weather is getting warmer in many parts of the country, you still need indoor activities for the kids. It’s tough to keep children entertained without the usual hustle and bustle of everyday life such as school, organized sports, and playdates. One way to keep kids entertained and have fun with the whole family is board games. Many families have existed thus far without experiencing the simple joys of playing board games due to ever-present electronic games and distractions that are available. However, families have been gathering around the table to play good, old-fashioned board games for decades, and they are tons of fun. Traditional board games and newer games alike will provide some much-needed fun for you and your kids during this time spent at home. Want to pry your children away from the screen and video games? Take advantage of one of these cheap board game deals.

Today’s Best Board Game Deals

Candyland Board Game — $6 , was $8

— , was $8 Wonder Forge Frozen 2 Surprise Slides Game — $10 , was $13

— , was $13 Jenga Classic Game — $10, was $13

— was $13 Don’t Break the Ice Game — $13 , was $15

— , was $15 Operation Game — $13 , was $18

— , was $18 Ms. Monopoly — $11, was $20

Candyland Board Game — $6, was $8

Candyland is a classic adventure board game. The character pieces are gingerbread men, and they travel around the game board by way of drawn cards. Gingerbread men travel a rainbow path through locations such as Peppermint Forest, Licorice Lagoon, and Lollipop Palace. The object of the game is to be the first to reach King Kandy’s Castle. The game is for two to four players and recommended for ages three and up.

Wonder Forge Frozen 2 Surprise Slides Game — $10, was $13

This game is a spin on the classic Chutes and Ladders concept featuring your favorite Frozen characters. Kids can play as Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and more. Players travel the Northuldra forest while slipping and sliding through Troll Valley and past the Dark Sea. The frozen slides can switch a player’s path at any time creating endless combinations of travel. This game is for two-four players and recommended for children ages three years and up.

Jenga Classic Game — $10, was 13

Jenga is a strategy game for one or more players. Players carefully select wooden pieces from the stack and replace them to see how high they can get the tower before it tumbles. The loser is the person who causes it all to come crashing down. This game is recommended for players ages six and up.

Don’t Break the Ice Game — $13, was $15

Kids will love the strategy of this interactive game. Players take turns tapping out blocks of ice one by one while trying to keep Phillip the Penguin from falling through the ice. The suspense of the game keeps kids engaged while trying to end up as the player who doesn’t knock Phillip into the water. This game is played one-on-one or in teams of two and is recommended for children ages three and up.

Operation Game — $13, was $18

Operation will test your nerves with its unpredictability and startling buzzer. One or more players take turns trying to remove funny ailments from Cavity Sam without setting off the buzzer and flashing nose. This game requires two AA batteries (not included) and is recommended for kids ages four and up.

Monopoly is a classic board game that is loved by kids and adults alike and this version is a twist on the classic. The goal of Ms. Monoploy is to buy and sell inventions, all created by women while traveling along the gameboard. Players encounter Chance and Community Chest spaces and draw cards that result in unexpected rewards or pitfalls. Kids will love choosing their game piece from the choices that are updated to reflect modern items such as a notebook, watch, and more. This game is recommended for children ages eight and up and is made for two to six players. The person with the most money and inventions at the end is the winner.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase. may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors’ Recommendations

























