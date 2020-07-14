The Bad Batch’ in 2021

Disney

Dave Filoni, who serves as executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian’, will return for the new animated series about experimental clones introduced in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’.

A new animated “Star Wars” series is set to debut on streaming site Disney+.

Bosses at the platform are teaming with executives at Lucasfilm for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch“, which will premiere in 2021.

Dave Filoni, who serves as executive producer of the “Star Wars” shows “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “The Mandalorian“, will return for the project.

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, says in a statement. “While the ‘Clone Wars’ may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning.”

“We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the ‘Bad Batch’.”

The show follows experimental clones of the “Bad Batch”, first introduced in “The Clone Wars”, as they navigate a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.